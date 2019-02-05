Woman arrested after 18-year-old man is found shot to death in Peru home

Posted 4:24 pm, February 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:25PM, February 5, 2019

Brayden M. Berkshire (Photo courtesy of Miami County Jail)

PERU, Ind. – A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Peru.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Brayden M. Berkshire, 18, of Logansport is facing charges of reckless homicide and obstruction of justice as a result of her alleged involvement in the killing of Nathaniel J. Hopper.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hopper was found shot to death at his home in the 3100 block of North Mexico Road shortly after 7:18 a.m. Sunday.

During the course of an investigation, authorities say information developed that connected Berkshire to the crime. She was then taken into custody and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail with a bail of $15,000.

The investigation into Hopper’s death is ongoing.

