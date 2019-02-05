× Tired of the same old dinner date? Treat your Valentine to one of these unique ideas

Tired of the same old dinner date for Valentine’s Day? Try one of these fun and unique ideas happening locally!

Heat things up with a Hot Sculpted Heart Glass Class

Choose your colors and sculpt molten glass from a 2100 degree furnace into a beautiful and unique creation of your own. The studio gets pretty warm, so dress accordingly and remember to wear closed-toe shows.

Anyone 10 years and older may participate . The cost is $55 per person. The class is February 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Create something together at Half Baked Pottery

Enjoy your favorite beverages and snacks while enjoying a relaxing evening of painting. It’s located near Broad Ripple which makes it a perfect pit-stop before dinner. Walk-ins are welcome, but they are accepting reservations just in case it gets too busy.

Get crafty at Nickel Plate Arts

Valentine’s Day at Nickel Plate Arts is no typical “Hallmark holiday.” Art-infused events and activities for singles, couples, children and groups go way beyond candy hearts and red roses.

Check it out on February 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $10 per craft or $50 for all 6 stations plus two free drinks.

Mix drinks together at Hotel Tango

Learn from the Hotel Tango crew how to make your own infusion, simple syrup and shrub. Once you have that knowledge, the bartenders will teach you how to make a cocktail with those ingredients to impress guests at your next party. Tickets include two cocktails, recipe cards for each ingredient, and a 375ml bottle. Two sessions available on February 14: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The price is $45 per person.

Renew your vows at City Market

A celebration featuring a wedding vow renewal ceremony with free cake and punch, a photo station, a card-writing station, a live pianist, and coupons to select merchants. The vow renewal ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

Beer our Valentine with a 5-course dinner at Moontown Brewing Company

You’ll be so hoppy together this Valentine’s Day! Enjoy Chef Ian’s 5-course dinner menu for this special occasion. Each course includes a perfectly paired Moontown beer to complement his fabulous food. This unique dinner experience is the perfect Valentine’s gift for your beer-loving lover. The stage will be set with candlelight, flowers, and mood music — ready for a romantic (and memorable!) evening in The 1915 Room. The brewpub will be closed to the public and space is limited for the event. Tickets are $150 per couple, and it includes gratuity. The dinner lasts from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Compete for their heart at the Valentine’s Day Pickleball Tournament

The inaugural Valentine’s Day Pickleball Tournament will be held on Thursday, February 14th from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $20 per couple. Register in person at the BFC or over the phone at 317-327-7220. Pay in cash at the door the day of the tournament! All proceeds go to the Friends of Garfield to purchase Pickleball equipment. Light refreshments will be provided!

Laugh the night away at the Irving Theater

My Funny Valentine featuring comedy from Joe Bates, Austin Fry, Katie Hetlage, and Dyke Michaels and music from The Breakes and Fern Murphy. The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 per couple or $10 per person.

Practice heart-opening poses with your partner at Cityoga School of Yoga and Health

For $35, couples will be guided through a yoga experience of shared intimacy and connection. Throughout the 90-minute class, you will work with your partner to create beautiful partner yoga poses and sequences. You will also practice and learn Thai massage techniques to relax and nurture yourself and your partner. Affirmations and meditations to deepen your expressions of love and compassion towards each other will also be a part of the experience. This workshop is suitable for all levels even if you have never taken a yoga class. This class is on February 15.

Check out the famous LOVE sculpture at Newfields

The LOVE sculpture is one of the Top 10 Locations for marriage proposals, according to USA Today. You can find it inside the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields. It was designed by Hoosier artist Robert Indiana, and it is the most recognized piece of art in the world.

Dinner and dancing at The Rathskeller

The Rathskeller will host a three-course meal followed by a live performance and dancing. The dinner starts at 7 p.m. on February 14 and the cost is $100 per couple.

Wine tasting, cheese, and live music at Hopwood Cellars Winery

A $29 flat rate fee for couples includes 2 glasses of wine, choice of cheese pairing, chocolates, and live music. It’s an all-day event on February 14 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The live music is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Beer & Ballet

There’s Beer! There’s Ballet! What more could you want for Valentine’s Day? Ballet Theatre of Indiana and Sun King Brewing Co. once again are teaming up to bring you the best in Indiana’s suds and sautés for just $25 a ticket on February 15 and 16.

Romantic dinner for two and dancing at The Indianapolis Propylaeum

A romantic candlelit dinner for two with music provided by Elizabeth O’Meara Ahlgrim and her harp. Following dinner is dancing in the Carriage House with live music provided by a professional jazz quartet. The dinner is February 14 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Packages start at $130 per couple.