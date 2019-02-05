Shooter claims he killed Indianapolis man in self-defense

Posted 4:43 pm, February 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:49PM, February 5, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – New details are emerging about what led to a deadly shooting on Indy's northeast side.

The city’s latest homicide took place early Monday morning near 46th and Shadeland. Police quickly arrested a suspect, Adrian Parson, for that killing.

According to court records, Parson stayed on scene after the shooting and confessed to pulling the trigger but claimed he acted in self-defense.

The shooting followed a Super Bowl party. Roger Smith, 39, died after being shot in the front yard of a home on Elizabeth Street.

Related Story
Coroner identifies 2 men killed in separate overnight shootings in Indianapolis

According to the arrest affidavit, Parson told officers, “I didn’t mean to shoot him." Parson then later admitted the victim charged him and he began shooting.

“Indiana has one of the broadest self-defense laws in the entire country,” said attorney Jack Crawford. “If you perceive yourself being in danger from an attacker, you don’t have to retreat. You can stand and defend yourself.”

Attorney Crawford isn't connected to the case, but says Indiana's self-defense laws won't automatically protect Parson, who has been arrested for murder.

Prosecutors claim one witness told police, “Roger charged Adrian and Adrian unloaded his magazine then went inside, came back out and shot Roger several more times when Roger was on the ground.”

Another witness said Parson fired 15 shots or more.

Related Story
Man arrested on murder, aggravated battery charges after deadly Indianapolis shooting

“The key factor is whether the shooter was acting reasonably and people will judge that,” said Crawford. “How much is too much? That’s the question that’s left open. The question in this case is whether the shooter reasonably believed the assailant was going to harm him after he shot him several times.”

Police claim Parson told them the shooting started because Smith's family is racist towards him because he has a light complexion.

After Smith was killed, investigators say a female victim showed up to the hospital and claimed she was shot during a homicide on the west side at Skateland, although it was later determined she wasn't being truthful and had actually been shot in the leg on Elizabeth street.

She is expected to be okay and Parson is also facing a possible charge of aggravated battery for causing that injury.

Parson is due in court on Thursday. Until then, he's being held without bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.