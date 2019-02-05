× Red Line expected to open by end of summer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Red Line construction is going to pick up steam soon and crews are aiming to finish months ahead of schedule.

IndyGo announced Tuesday contractors will ramp up activity on the corridor starting on Feb. 11 to cut the construction schedule by four months. That construction includes utility, drainage, curb, sidewalk, crosswalk, signal, pavement, and transit station work.

The plan is for the Red Line to open by the end of the summer.

“We know the community is eager to see construction complete and have the Red Line up and operating,” said Mike Terry, president and CEO. “Acceleration means that this summer, transit service throughout the county will be more reliable and improve accessibility for all.”

IndyGo says commuters will notice more evening and weekend work. Starting Feb. 11, street parking will be restricted from 38th to 66th on College.

Indianapolis residents are invited to an open house about the Red Line:

Tuesday, February 19

Indianapolis Art Center, 820 E. 67th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

IndyGo says the Red Line will improve local routes by 50 percent with more efficient ways through the city.