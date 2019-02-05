Mild temperatures with fog and rain; colder by weekend

Posted 7:20 am, February 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37AM, February 5, 2019

Very foggy Tuesday morning!  Take extra caution while driving.  Also, a few spots of drizzle are possible during the day.

Chillier this morning, as well!  Wind chills are back down in the 20s, so we're back to winter coat weather.

Tuesday's high will still manage to climb into the 40s.  Normal this time of year would be just 37.

Lots of rain heading this way!  1-3" over the course of Wednesday and Thursday.  We'll have two rounds on Wednesday: one in the morning and one in the evening.

The temperatures will drop off by Friday.  All that water will be freezing on and in the ground.

