Meridian Street lane closures expected through Friday as crews repair sewer

Posted 4:10 pm, February 5, 2019, by

Crews working near Meridian and 42nd.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Both northbound lanes and the easternmost lane of Meridian Street will close before Tuesday evening’s rush hour.

Citizens Energy will repair structural failures in a 110-year-old clay sewer, brick manhole and connecting storm inlet.

The work is expected to last for three days.

During that time, all northbound traffic will be detoured at 38th Street, redirecting vehicles to Illinois and Pennsylvania Streets, and returning cars to Meridian at 46th Street.

Meridian Street is expected to be fully reopened fully by rush hour on Feb. 8.

