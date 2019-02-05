We're talking about about four ways to retire early--maybe even five years early! Matt Dicken, the CEO of Strategic Wealth Designers, says the first steps are pretty simple.
Four ways to retire faster
-
Encore career
-
Planning for retirement
-
Lesser-known economic drivers
-
Best ways to save on holiday spending
-
Pet insurance
-
-
Economic landscape of Indianapolis
-
Getting money back on your taxes
-
Tips on saving for children and grandchildren
-
Wild swings on Wall Street
-
Reading the January markets
-
-
Keep these financial tips in mind if going through divorce
-
Brick and mortar vs online shopping
-
Why interest rates continue to rise and what it means for your wallet