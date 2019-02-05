× Elkhart man arrested in Indianapolis for woman’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Elkhart man was arrested in connection with a homicide.

Benford Davis, 51, of Elkhart, was taken into custody in Indianapolis Monday for the murder of Sherry Houston, 58, of Elkhart.

Davis is accused of murdering her in her Prairie Street home in March of 2018. The cause of death was ruled as strangulation.

The two had previously been in a relationship, according to prosecuting attorney Vicki Elaine Becker.

Police ask anyone with additional information about Houston’s death to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821.