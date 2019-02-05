× Flood Watch for central Indiana Wednesday through Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Flood Watch for central Indiana takes effect Wednesday evening and lasts through Friday morning.

We’ll have mild temperatures for the next 48 hours with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Rain will develop overnight and heavy rain is likely by Wednesday morning. Heavy rain is likely through the day Wednesday and Thursday and up to 2 inches of rain is likely by Friday morning. Some areas south of I-70 will see up to four inches of rain. The runoff from the combination of rain and water from snow melt will cause flooding, mainly across the southern half of the state.

Later this week we’ll go from Spring showers to Winter snow. Much colder air moves in by Friday and snow showers will be likely. Highs will stay near freezing this weekend and more snow is likely Sunday.

A Flood Watch takes effect Wednesday evening.

Heavy rain develops Wednesday morning.

Rain will continue Wednesday evening.

Rain will continue Thursday morning.

Heavy rain is likely through Thursday afternoon.

Up to 2″ of rain is coming over the next 48 hours.

Up to 4″ of rain will fall south of I-70.

Flooding is most likely south of I-70 this week.

Much colder air arrives Friday and stays for the weekend.