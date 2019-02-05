2 men caught on camera stealing Riley Hospital donation box from BP gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are searching for two men caught on camera stealing a Riley Hospital for Children donation box.

The theft happened Monday morning at the BP gas station at 2025 W. Southport Rd. on the south side of Indianapolis.

The owner of the gas station says one man distracted the cashier while the other came up behind him, pulled the box towards him, and then cut the wire attaching it to the counter.

Once the employee figured out what was going on, he started chasing the thieves out the door.

“It's disgusting and it hurts the people who really need it,” said Jason Onken, a co-owner of the gas station. “We've been contributing to Riley Hospital for many years. Our father owned this place before us. We've had that Riley box sitting on the counter since we built this place.”

Metropolitan police are searching for a blue Dodge truck seen leaving the gas station on surveillance cameras. The license plate number is T-K-9-8-0-N-J-P, according to a police report.

Riley Hospital for Children issued this statement regarding the theft:

“We are aware of the incident and know BP is working in partnership with the authorities to address the situation. Donations to Riley Hospital for Children are vital to ensuring all patients have access to exceptional care.”

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.