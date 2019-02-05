2 hospitalized after stabbing attack at far east side apartment complex

Posted 3:49 am, February 5, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52AM, February 5, 2019

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were stabbed and seriously wounded during a robbery attempt early Tuesday morning that netted the assailant nothing.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. at Spanish Oaks Apartments in the 3600 block of Governours Ct., near E. 38th St. and Mitthoefer Rd., on the city’s far east side.

The male and female victims were getting out of a vehicle when they were approached by a male suspect who forced the couple inside an apartment building and into a downstairs unit, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police. A struggle followed during which the man and woman suffered several stab wounds. The suspect then fled with nothing, according to police.

The two victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.