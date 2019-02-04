Valentines for patients with special needs being collected at Carmel therapy clinic

Posted 7:02 pm, February 4, 2019, by

CARMEL, Ind.-- This Valentine's Day, a local clinic for children with special needs is asking for your help. They’re trying to collect as many handmade valentines as possible for their kids and families.

The Children’s TherAplay foundation in Carmel is a therapy clinic for children with special needs. They are one of just a few clinics in the country that provide physical and occupational therapy on horseback. This year, they’re looking to collect hundreds of handmade valentines to pass out to their patients and families.

“It's cool too for the parents I think more than just the kids," said occupational therapist Brittany Branstetter. "It becomes a family thing too like 'wow, people care about my kid.'"

Last year, the organization collected 400 valentines and is looking for even more this year. You can learn more about how to send in your valentine here.

Valentines can be mailed to:

Children's TherAplay

9919 Towne Rd

Carmel, IN 46032

