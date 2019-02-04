Temperatures to stay warm but add in some rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday was a record-breaker! The warmest February 3rd in Indy history. Monday will be almost as warm with highs soaring into the 50s. Won't be a record-breaker, though, since the record set back in 1890 was actually 69°. The average high is only 37° which we're already starting the day above. Feels great! Still cool enough for a jacket but not bad for the season. It'll be breezy Monday and the direction of the wind will shift to the NW so cooler Tuesday morning (though still above average).

That southerly breeze and high pressure combo helped us have a record-breaker this weekend. Spotty rain late morning Monday but bulk of the rain will fall Monday noon-3pm. Isolated rain for evening commute. Just a tenth of an inch of rain Monday but over the rest of the workweek we could have 1-3" of rain Localized flooding is a concern after all that snowmelt. Temperatures roller coaster plus many rounds of rain. Much cooler by the weekend.