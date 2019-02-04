Silver Alert declared for missing Avon man

AVON, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Avon man.

Clarence Mahurin, 83, was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance.

Mahurin is 6’1”, 183 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing a beige Dale Earnhardt baseball cap, plaid button down shirt, khaki dress pants and suede house slippers.

He drives a 2008 burnt orange Dodge Ram pickup truck with Indiana handicap plate D251EU. The truck has chrome wheels, running boards and gas cap.

Anyone with information should contact the Avon Police Department at (317) 272-4485 or call 911.