Romance isn’t dead, yet… Haunted house opens in southern Indiana for Valentine’s Day

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Scared of love? Don’t worry because romance isn’t dead… yet! A haunted house is opening next week in Seymour just in time for Valentine’s Day!

Fear Fair will open its doors for a special two-night Valentine-themed event on Saturday February 9 and 16 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

It’s a perfect date idea for couples looking to ditch the traditional white tablecloth dinner, flowers and chocolate. Because nothing brings people closer together than a good scare, right?

Fear Fair is located at 800 A Ave. East in Freeman Field. Tickets are available at the door unless it’s sold out. They can also be purchased ahead of time online. The cost starts $25.