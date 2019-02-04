× Police trying to locate man after woman’s body dumped along I-65 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are looking for a man who may know something about the death of a woman who was found dead along I-65 in September.

Columbus police said the body of 21-year-old Araceli Jaimes Macedo was discovered on the shoulder of northbound I-65 near the 64.5 mile marker in Bartholomew County on Sept. 17, 2018.

It took several days for police to identify her. They even released pictures of her tattoos in hopes of getting tips about her identity. The coroner’s office said she died from blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen.

Now, months after identifying her, police are looking for Alejandro Espinoza Ocampo in connection with her death.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 812-376-2600.