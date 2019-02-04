× Marion County Jail inmate tests positive for hepatitis A

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An inmate at the Marion County Jail tested positive for hepatitis A, leading officials to scrub the facility.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the issue was discovered on Thursday, Jan. 31. The case did not originate from the jail, investigators said. The sheriff’s office characterized hepatitis A as a “growing problem” in Marion County.

The jail is working with the Marion County Board of Health to provide vaccinations and deep cleaning of the facility to prevent further spread of the virus.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection that can last from a few weeks to a few months. Symptoms appear within two to six weeks after infection and include stomach pain, fever, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, joint pain, fatigue, dark urine and jaundice.

You can learn more from the Indiana State Department of Health.