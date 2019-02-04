× Hoosier History: On This Day, February 4

Today is Monday, Feb. 4, the 35th day of 2019. There are 330 days left in the year.

Today’s Hoosier Highlights in History:

On Feb. 4, 2007, the Indianapolis Colts, led by quarterback Peyton Manning who would be named MVP, win Super Bowl XLI in Miami, defeating the Chicago Bears, 29 to 17. It was the Colts first Super Bowl game since moving to Indianapolis. The game also made NFL history as the first Super Bowl in which African American head coaches, the Colts’ Tony Dungy and the Bears’ Lovie Smith, led both teams.

On Feb. 4, 2001, legendary jazz trombonist and composer J.J. Johnson dies in his native Indianapolis. His innovative style, such as “transferring bebop to the trombone,” earned him the title of “the most influential trombonist in postwar [World War II] jazz.” After graduating from Crispus Attucks High School, Johnson traveled with various Midwestern bands. He moved to Los Angeles in 1970, where he contributed music for films like “Cleopatra Jones,” and television shows like “Six Million Dollar Man.” Johnson continued to perform and record his unique pieces until retiring from public performance in 1997.

On Feb. 4, 1947, Republican politician James Danforth “Dan” Quayle is born in Indianapolis. He would spend four years in the U. S. House of Representatives and eight years in the U.S. Senate representing Indiana before being elected the 44th Vice President of the U.S. under President George H. W. Bush.

On Feb. 4, 2016, former Indiana Governor Edgar Whitcomb dies at age 98. The Republican was Indiana’s secretary of state before serving as governor from 1969 to 1973. He also served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and was held in a Japanese prisoner camp in the Philippines. A funeral procession would travel through downtown Indianapolis from the Indiana War Memorial to the Statehouse for a service that concluded with a cannon salute and military honors on the Statehouse lawn.

On Feb. 4, 2018, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver Joe Monroe are struck and killed as they stood on the shoulder of I-70 just west of Holt Road. The driver of the truck that hit them, a man from Guatemala living illegally in the U.S., would be sentenced to 16 years in prison for the drunken-driving crash.

On this date elsewhere:

In 1783, Britain’s King George III proclaimed a formal cessation of hostilities in the American Revolutionary War.

In 1789, electors chose George Washington to be the first president of the United States.

In 1861, delegates from six southern states that had recently seceded from the Union met in Montgomery, Alabama, to form the Confederate States of America.

In 1913, Rosa Parks, a black woman whose 1955 refusal to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Ala., city bus to a white man sparked a civil rights revolution, was born Rosa Louise McCauley in Tuskegee.

In 1938, the Thornton Wilder play “Our Town” opened on Broadway. Walt Disney’s animated feature “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” opened in general U.S. release.

In 1944, the Bronze Star Medal, honoring “heroic or meritorious achievement or service,” was authorized by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In 1962, a rare conjunction of the sun, the moon, Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn occurred.

In 1974, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst, 19, was kidnapped in Berkeley, California, by the radical Symbionese Liberation Army.

In 1983, pop singer-musician Karen Carpenter died in Downey, California, at age 32.

In 1987, pianist Liberace died at his Palm Springs, California, home at age 67.

In 1997, a civil jury in Santa Monica, California, found O.J. Simpson liable for the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

In 1999, Amadou Diallo, an unarmed West African immigrant, was shot and killed in front of his Bronx home by four plainclothes New York City police officers. (The officers were acquitted at trial.)

In 2004, the Massachusetts high court declared that gay couples were entitled to nothing less than marriage, and that Vermont-style civil unions would not suffice. The social networking website Facebook had its beginnings as Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg launched “The facebook.”

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama imposed a $500,000 cap on executive pay for companies receiving federal bailout money; the president also signed a bill extending health coverage to 4 million uninsured children. Lux Interior, co-founder and lead singer of the horror-punk band The Cramps, died in Glendale, Calif., at age 62.

Five years ago: The Congressional Budget Office said several million American workers would reduce their hours on the job or leave the workforce entirely because of incentives built into President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul.

One year ago: The Philadelphia Eagles, led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, became NFL champs for the first time since 1960, beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 41-33 in the Super Bowl. An Amtrak passenger train slammed into a parked freight train in the early-morning darkness in South Carolina after a thrown switch sent it hurtling down a side track; the conductor and engineer were killed and more than 100 passengers were injured. Actor John Mahoney, who played the dad of two psychiatrists on the TV show “Frasier,” died in Chicago at the age of 77.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Jerry Adler is 90. Former Argentinian President Isabel Peron is 88. Actor Gary Conwayis 83. Actor John Schuck is 79. Rock musician John Steel (The Animals) is 78. Singer Florence LaRue (The Fifth Dimension) is 77. Former Vice President Dan Quayle is 72. Rock singer Alice Cooper is 71. Actor Michael Beck is 70. Actress Lisa Eichhorn is 67. Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is 60. Actress Pamelyn Ferdin is 60. Rock singer Tim Booth is 59. Rock musician Henry Bogdan is 58. Country singer Clint Black is 57. Rock musician Noodles (The Offspring) is 56. Country musician Dave Buchanan (Yankee Grey) is 53. Actress Gabrielle Anwar is 49. Actor Rob Corddry is 48. Singer David (dah-VEED’) Garza is 48. Actor Michael Goorjian is 48. TV personality Nicolle Wallace is 47. Olympic gold medal boxer Oscar De La Hoya is 46. Rock musician Rick Burch (Jimmy Eat World) is 44. Singer Natalie Imbruglia (em-BROO’-lee-ah) is 44. Rapper Cam’ron is 43. Rock singer Gavin DeGraw is 42. Rock singer Zoe Manville is 35. Actor/musician Bashy, AKA Ashley Thomas, is 34. Actor Charlie Barnett is 31. Olympic gold medal gymnast-turned-singer Carly Patterson is 31. Actress Kyla Kenedy (cq) (TV: “Speechless”) is 16.

(The Indiana State Museum and the Associated Press contributed to this report.)