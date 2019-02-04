Four former Colts win Super Bowl with Patriots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. - Among the Patriots celebrating in a sea of red, white and blue confetti after Super Bowl LIII were four former Colts.

Lawrence Guy, John Simon, Phillip Dorsett and Dwayne Allen earned their first championship ring after the Patriots outlasted the Rams 13-3 for their sixth Super Bowl win in franchise history.

"It is all worth it," Allen said. "It is as good as it seems from the outside looking in."

Simon went through training camp with the Colts this season before being released in final cuts and signed by the Patriots in September.

"Tough year for my family," said Simon. "A lot of moving around. We just had a baby on Tuesday, so my wife couldn't make it up here, so at least I get to bring her home a ring. It's been a roller coaster for us, but we're the best in the world, so this is awesome."

Dorsett was traded to the Patriots before the start of the 2017 season for quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

"This is truly a blessing," Dorsett said. "I'll be lying if I sat here and told you I'd be a Super Bowl champion in the fourth year of my career. This is just amazing. I can't even explain it."