Bird-watchers spot half-male, half-female cardinal in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A cardinal that is half male and half female was spotted in western Pennsylvania, National Geographic reports.

Shirley and Jeffrey Caldwell are avid bird watchers in Erie, Pennsylvania. But they’ve never seen anything like the bird that started visiting their home a few weeks ago.

The bird is half-red, half-taupe—its colors split right down the middle.

According to National Geographic, the bird is a bilateral gynandromorph, which means half its body is male and half is female.

According to Daniel Hooper, a postdoctoral fellow at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, it likely happens in all species of birds, but it’s only noticeable when the male and female look distinct from each other.

