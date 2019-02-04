× A mild week with heavy rain and flooding before cold air brings more snow

So far this Winter we’ve gone from one extreme to the other. We’ve had a four-week streak of temperatures above average, heavy snow and temperatures well below zero. Now another change is coming to our weather pattern as mild temperatures and a daily chance for rain will be with us for most of this week.

Expect fog overnight and school delays are possible Tuesday morning due to areas of dense fog.

We’ll have mild temperatures this week with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Expect clouds, drizzle and fog through Tuesday. Rain will develop Tuesday night and heavy rain is likely by Wednesday morning. Heavy rain is likely through the day Wednesday and Thursday and up to 2 inches of rain is likely by Friday morning. Some areas south of I-70 will see up to three inches of rain this and the combination of rain and water from snow melt may cause flooding.

Later this week we’ll go from Spring showers to Winter snow. Much colder air moves in by Friday and snow showers will be likely. Highs will stay near freezing this weekend and more snow is likely Sunday.

