× 2 shootings incidents within minutes on opposite sides of the city leave 2 dead, 1 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are busy investigating two separate deadly shootings that occurred just minutes apart–one on the northeast side, the other on the city’s west side.

The first incident happened shortly after midnight Monday at Skateland in the 3900 block of N. Glen Arm Rd. IMPD officers arrived at the skating rink and found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds outside in the facility’s parking lot. The adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. A second person also was shot during the Skateland incident. Metro police confirm that a female victim with an arm wound walked in to Community North Hospital a short time later. Her age and condition are unknown.

Investigators say the shootings happened during a Sunday night adult skate when a group of males exchanged words and were asked to leave Skateland. The argument moved outside where shots were fired. The skate facility was packed with patrons at the time of the shooting, according to investigators. At this time police have no suspect information.

A second deadly shooting happened just minutes later on the city’s northeast side in the 4400 block of N. Elizabeth St. Officers were called to the area near E. 45th St. and N. Elizabeth St. on numerous reports of shots fired. They discovered an adult male with numerous gunshot wounds lying in the front yard of a house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took into custody a person of interest who is being interviewed by homicide detectives. Investigators believe the shooting involved two men who know each other and have had past problems, that it was an isolated event, and therefore, poses no ongoing threat to the surrounding community.