× Shooting death of 18-year-old in Miami County home under investigation

PERU, Ind. – An 18-year-old died from a gunshot wound in Peru Sunday.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and state troopers were called to a home on North Mexico Road around 7:20 a.m. Sunday after a caller said a teen had been shot and killed.

Officers found 18-year-old Nathan Joe Hopper suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Miami County Coroner’s Office and Indiana State Police are investigating.