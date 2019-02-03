PHOTOS: Super Bowl halftime show featuring Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi

Posted 8:40 pm, February 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:48PM, February 3, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline

ATLANTA, Ga. — Maroon 5 closed out its glitzy halftime show with frontman Adam Levin going shirtless for “Moves Like Jagger,” and a controversy-free performance was complete.

Rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi each performed one truncated song. A marching band and a gospel choir joined in, but there was no apparent reference onstage to supporting former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a focal point following his kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice.