PHOTOS: Super Bowl halftime show featuring Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi

ATLANTA, Ga. — Maroon 5 closed out its glitzy halftime show with frontman Adam Levin going shirtless for “Moves Like Jagger,” and a controversy-free performance was complete.

Rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi each performed one truncated song. A marching band and a gospel choir joined in, but there was no apparent reference onstage to supporting former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a focal point following his kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice.