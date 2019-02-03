× Patriots up at halftime in low-scoring Super Bowl 53

7:57 p.m.

The Patriots downed the ball to end the first half. They lead 3-0 in a low-scoring first half.

—-

Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 42-yard field goal to give New England a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Rams with 10:29 left in the first half of the Super Bowl.

The Patriots kicker missed a 46-yard attempt late in the opening quarter, but made up for it by capping New England’s seven-play, 39-yard drive with the first points of the game.

Julian Edelman, who had two catches for 31 yards on the drive, passed Dallas’ Michael Irvin for the second-most receiving yards in NFL postseason history. Only Jerry Rice has more than Edelman.

___

7:10 p.m.

Down goes Brady!

New England’s Tom Brady was sacked for the first time this postseason, going down when Los Angeles’ John-Franklin Myers knocked the ball out of the quarterback’s hands late in the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

Patriots center David Andrews recovered the fumble and New England maintained possession.

It was the first time Brady was sacked in a postseason game since last year’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brandon Graham ripped the ball out of Brady’s hands for a fumble that was recovered by Derek Barnett — sending the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history with a 41-33 victory.

The game remained scoreless through the first quarter.

New England, which had the ball for 11 minutes and 47 seconds, still hasn’t scored a touchdown in the opening quarter in its past nine Super Bowls. The Patriots have been outscored 24-3 in those games — with the only points coming on a field goal by Stephen Gostkowski last year against Philadelphia.

___

7 p.m.

Stephen Gostkowski was wide left on a 46-yard field goal attempt that would have given New England the early lead in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

It also marked the first missed kick by any NFL kicker this season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons.

After the Patriots’ first offensive possession ended in an interception by Tom Brady — just the second on the opening drive of a playoff game in the quarterback’s career— the Rams went three-and-out.

New England got the ball at its 12, and questionable officiating quickly became an issue when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was penalized for hitting a defenseless receiver after Brady’s pass to Rex Burkhead on second-and-14 went for a 4-yard loss.

Instead of third-and-18 from the Patriots 16, New England got a first down at the 35. Brady then marched the offense down the field — only to see the usually reliable Gostkowski miss.

Robey-Coleman was involved in the now-infamous play during which he was not penalized for his hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. No flag was thrown for pass interference for the helmet-to-helmet nature of the hit — for which Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 by the NFL — possibly altering the outcome of Los Angeles’ 26-23 overtime victory.

___

6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles has won the coin toss — but will start the Super Bowl on defense.

New England special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater called heads and the coin turned up tails — but the Rams deferred, giving Tom Brady and the Patriots the ball first.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s youngest daughter Bernice King and civil rights pioneers John Lewis and Andrew Young stood at midfield with the players for the toss.