Near northeast side shooting leaves woman in serious condition

Posted 10:13 am, February 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:32AM, February 3, 2019

The 2800 block of Boyd Lane where one woman was shot and is in serious condition.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A  woman is in serious condition following a shooting on the near northeast side.

The shooting happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of Boyd Lane, near N. Rural and 25th streets. According to IMPD, the victim was conscious and speaking, but is still listed in serious condition. She has been transported to Methodist Hospital.

Information is still developing as police continue to interview potential witnesses and gather information.

Check back as more information is released.

