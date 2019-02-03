Lawrence police help free raccoon trapped in grate

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Lawrence police officers made an unexpected assist Sunday morning, when they helped free a raccoon who’d become stuck in a grate.

Meghan Gutierrez was walking her dog when she saw the raccoon trying to get loose. However, he was struggling. The raccoon was propping itself up, but it was clear the animal was getting tired and was at risk of suffocating or hanging itself.

The woman called the non-emergency police line. Since she lives close to Amy Beverland Elementary, she thought it made sense to contact the Lawrence Police Department.

Officers arrived within a few minutes and helped free the raccoon.

“Not the average Sunday morning call, but thanks to their quick actions and response, they were able to help a furry friend out,” Gutierrez told CBS4.

She posted about the incident on Facebook, offering thanks to police for the quick response.