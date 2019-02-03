IN Focus: Presidents hold unique place in Super Bowl history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA - Before Super Bowl LIII kicks off later today in Atlanta, the President will appear on national TV, resuming a recent tradition of Presidents sitting down for a televised interview with the network broadcasting the Super Bowl.

On Friday afternoon, President Trump gave an interview to CBS News' Margaret Brennan, the moderator of Face the Nation.

It's President Trump's second Super Bowl Sunday interview. He appeared with Bill O'Reilly before the game two years ago, but did not agree to an interview last year.

The tradition of Presidents appearing on TV on Super Bowl Sunday began in 2004 when then President Bush spoke with CBS' Jim Nantz. Both President Bush and President Obama continued that tradition in recent years.

There's also the tradition of Presidents calling to congratulate the Super Bowl champions, a tradition started by President Nixon who called the Kansas City Chiefs after their victory in Super Bowl IV.

While no sitting President has ever attended the Super Bowl, four Vice Presidents have gone to the big game, including Vice President Pence, who attended Super Bowl LI in Houston two years ago.

This week, homeland security officials also detailed their elaborate security operations in Atlanta, working state and local authorities to make the Super Bowl one of the most secured major events in America every year.

You can watch Super Bowl LIII on CBS4, with kickoff taking place Sunday night at 6:30pm. The President's interview with CBS News will air on Face The Nation, and again during the Super Bowl Today pregame show on Sunday afternoon.