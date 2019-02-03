IN Focus: One-on-one with Rep. Andre Carson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, to discuss a number of issues making news in Washington, including last week's back and forth between the President and his intelligence chiefs, and next week's State of the Union address.

A member of the House intelligence committee, Carson responded to the President's tweets criticizing his own intelligence chiefs after they briefed Congress last week, contradicting the President's views on some issues relating to national security, including the withdrawal of troops from Syria, and the President's assertion that ISIS has 'been defeated.'

"Constantly disparaging the fourth estate, the media, and the intelligence community is not a wise thing to do," said Carson. "Director Coats, who I consider a friend, knows these issues. We see him regular in the intel committee, and I think he's right."

Carson also discussed the arrest of Trump associate Roger Stone, who was indicted for lying to the House intelligence committee, and former Trump attorney Micheal Cohen, who is scheduled to testify in front of the committee in a closed session next week.

We also asked Carson about the potential divide among Democrats over the issue of 'Medicare for all' and the impact it could have on the 2020 campaign, with several Presidential candidates coming out in favor of that approach in recent days.

"I'm open to it," said Carson of the single payer policies that have been floated by Presidential candidates in his party.

Former GOP Presidential candidate John Kasich also discussed the issue this week here in Indiana, during a visit to DePauw University, suggesting the Democratic party was moving "further to the left" ahead of the 2020 election.

While Carson said he is not supporting any particular Democratic candidate for President yet, he also suggested a contentious primary was "not necessarily a bad thing" as Democrats begin the process of choosing a candidate to challenge President Trump in 2020.

Our interview with Carson was conducted Thursday afternoon, before news broke regarding Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) and the racist photo on his yearbook page, which now has many 2020 candidates and other politicians calling for Northam to resign.