Homicide investigation underway on east side after body found in alley

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide in Indy’s east side after a man was found dead in an alley in the 2100 block of Kildare Avenue, just north of 21st Street.

Police were dispatched on Saturday around 8:40 a.m. where they found the deceased male unresponsive in the alley. According to IMPD, the male had “trauma to his body.” The exact nature of the trauma wasn’t specified.

Homicide detectives canvassed the area for witnesses on Saturday and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

The Marion County Coroner will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The MCCO will release the name of the victim once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS.