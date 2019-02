× Fishers crash critically injures motorcyclist

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers police responded to a serious crash Sunday night.

The Fishers Police Department said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at 116th Street and Belle Plaine Blvd.

Police said the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the driver of the car was cooperating with the investigation.