INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. today on CBS. Although sports betting is still illegal in Indiana, eight states have legalized it.

Last year, people bet $158 million on legal betting for the Super Bowl. CBS4 interviewed Jason Logan, senior industry analyst at Covers.com, to talk about sports betting.

In addition to the score, prop bets allow you to bet on anything from penalty yards to the coin toss.