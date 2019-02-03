× Cass County EMT accused of sexual misconduct with 14-year-old girl

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A paramedic has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Chad Bowlby, 46, faces preliminary charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation, neglect of a dependent and sexual battery. The charges were filed in both Cass and Howard counties, since the alleged incidents occurred in both counties between August 2018 and December 2018, according to the Pharos Tribune.

According to court documents, the first encounter happened inside an ambulance. Other incidents happened at Bowlby’s home in Russiaville and the girl’s home in Logansport. The incidents were sexual in nature and sometimes happened multiple times in the same day, the newspaper reported.

The girl told police she didn’t report the incidents earlier because Bowlby told her he would “kill himself before he went to prison” if anyone found out.

As of Sunday night, police hadn’t arrested Bowlby. Indiana State Police are handling the investigation because Bowlby had worked with the Logansport Police Department in the past, making it a potential conflict of interest.

The Indiana EMS Association recently named Bowlby its paramedic of the year, according to the Pharos Tribune.