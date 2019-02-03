Car crashes into building, teen arrested for OWI

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – A 19 year old Indianapolis man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after police responded to a car crashed into the front of building on the northwest side of the city.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to the 4200 block of North High School Road just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived to find a 2005 Infinity sedan had smashed through the front glass door of the building.  The impact was enough to send the entire vehicle inside the structure.  It did not appear anyone was inside the building at the time of the crash.

A 19-year-old male was arrested at the scene on a preliminary charge of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are not known at this time.

