1 dead in Putnam County after pickup crashes into semi

Posted 12:11 pm, February 3, 2019, by

Photo shared by Putnam County Sheriff's Department.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A deadly accident near the Putnam/Hendricks county line is under investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police.

According to police, the accident occurred Saturday night when dense fog created hazardous road conditions which led to a collision between a pickup truck and a semi on US 40 near the counties boundary. The pickup is said to have struck the truck while the semi was turning onto US 40.

The driver of the pickup died from his injuries. A name has not yet been released.

State Police accident re-constructionists were called to assist in the investigation, which  is still ongoing.

