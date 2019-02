Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hoosiers can now boldly go where few people have gone before: the new Star Trek exhibit that is currently on tour.

"Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds" is currently on display at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis. This is the exhibit's first stop after debuting in Seattle.

The exhibit holds artifacts, props and costumes from the famous TV series. It is on display until April 7.