Luck wins Comeback Player of the Year award

ATLANTA, Ga. – Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck has won the AP Comeback Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors show in Atlanta.

Luck threw 39 touchdowns, second in the league to Kansas City’s Pat Mahomes’ 50, and for 4,593 yards.

He set career bests with 430 completions, 639 attempts, a 67.3 completion percentage and 98.7 passer rating.

Luck missed the entire 2017 season after surgery on his right shoulder to repair a torn labrum.