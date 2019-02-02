Luck wins Comeback Player of the Year award

Posted 6:29 pm, February 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:31PM, February 2, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 23: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after a touchdown in the game against the New York Giants in the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. – Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck has won the AP Comeback Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors show in Atlanta.

Luck threw 39 touchdowns, second in the league to Kansas City’s Pat Mahomes’ 50, and for 4,593 yards.

He set career bests with 430 completions, 639 attempts, a 67.3 completion percentage and 98.7 passer rating.

Luck missed the entire 2017 season after surgery on his right shoulder to repair a torn labrum.

