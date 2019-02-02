Indiana House approves bill allowing wine, mixed drink sales from golf carts

Posted 2:11 pm, February 2, 2019, by

File photo courtesy of Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana residents would be able to sell wine and mixed drinks like margaritas from golf carts on the state’s golf courses under a bill that’s cleared the Indiana House.

The chamber approved the legislation Thursday on a 92-4 vote, sending the measure to the Senate for consideration.

The Journal Gazette reports Indiana law technically allows only sales of malt beverages, or beer, from golf carts.

Republican state Rep. Ben Smaltz of Auburn says he offered the bill after seeing elderly women selling bloody marys on a golf course, and knowing that they were breaking the law. He said it’s time to adjust the law.

Smaltz says the legislation generally allows a golf course with a three-way alcohol permit to exercise selling anywhere on its property.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.