Hamilton County crash claims lives of 2 people from Kokomo

Posted 10:19 am, February 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30AM, February 2, 2019

file photo

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Two people are dead after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree late Friday night in Hamilton County.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 11 p.m. a 2005 red Chevrolet Cobalt driving southbound on US 31 north of 266th Street left the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree approximately 1,500 feet north of the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle, Coltin Heath-Brumfiel, was ejected during the crash while a passenger, Meghann Clement, remained trapped within the vehicle.

Heath-Brumfield, 23, and Clement, 25, both of Kokomo, were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Witnesses of the crash reportedly told deputies the Cobalt changed lanes and fishtailed before leaving the roadway and striking the tree. Toxicology tests were performed to determine if alcohol or other substances contributed to the deadly accident, but results are still pending.

The incident is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to contact the team through Hamilton County Public Safety Communications at 317-773-1282.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Sheridan police and fire departments.

