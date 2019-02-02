Carey Hart, Pink’s husband and former motocross, defends teaching daughter to shoot

A celebrity father is defending his decision to teach his daughter how to shoot a rifle.

Carey Hart, a former motocross racer and the husband of singer Pink, said on Instagram this week that his daughter Willow started learning how to shoot at the age of three.

In the post, Hart said he and “Willz” have been shooting a .22 rifle and she’s “getting pretty good. Can hit a 12 inch pie plate from 30 yards.”

Hart said no one in his family hunts, but they enjoy the sport of shooting firearms.

“I’m raising the kids with knowledge of fire arms, how to handle them, shoot them, store them, and avoid them in uneducated hands,” wrote Hart. “#knowledgeispower”

