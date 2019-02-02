Authorities searching for people in Putnam County lake after ATV accident

Posted 3:10 pm, February 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:30PM, February 2, 2019

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – First responders are at the scene of a water rescue at Putnam County’s Heritage Lake.

The county sheriff says officers are searching for two people after two ATVs went into the water Saturday afternoon.

There’s a large law enforcement presence gathering near the lake’s marina with approximately 75 to 80 rescue personnel.

People are asked to avoid the area and stay out of the way of rescue teams as they work the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

