57-year-old woman among several hurt in Indy area crashes Saturday morning

Posted 12:12 pm, February 2, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several people were injured in crashes in the Indianapolis area Saturday morning.

Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police says a total of 22 crashes left eight people hurt around the city between 7 a.m. and noon. Sgt. Perrine added that there were a total of six slide-offs.

One of the crashes happened on I-65 near 21st Street. That collision sent a 57-year-old woman to Methodist Hospital in stable condition, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Hazardous road conditions are believed to be one of the contributing factors in many of the collisions. Roads in the area still have slick spots from Friday’s snow and freezing fog overnight.

According to Sgt. Perrine, most of the crashes were in the area of I-70 and I-465 on the city’s east side.

Roads may remain slick throughout the day Saturday. Drivers should take their time and use caution when traveling.

