× Super Bowl 53: Kickoff time, how to watch, latest odds and everything you need to know

ATLANTA, Georgia — Sunday’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams marks the 20th Super Bowl broadcast for CBS, which gives them the lead among all networks.

Here are some things to know about CBS’ coverage as well as other Super Bowl game information:

___

NEW ENGLAND (13-5) vs LOS ANGELES RAMS (15-3)

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS4 Indy

OPENING LINE — Pick ’em, now Patriots by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — New England 11-7-0, Los Angeles 9-7-2

SERIES RECORD — Patriots lead 8-5

LAST MEETING — Patriots beat Rams 26-10, Dec. 4, 2016

LAST WEEK — Patriots beat Chiefs 37-31, OT; Rams beat Saints 26-23, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING — Patriots No. 5, Rams No. 2

PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (5), PASS (8).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (11), PASS (22).

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (3), PASS (5).

RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (23), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Patriots meet Rams in rematch of New England’s 20-17 upset win in Super Bowl exactly 17 years ago. … New England’s renaissance began with that first title for Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and franchise. Rams have moved back to Los Angeles from St. Louis in interim. That Super Bowl is teams’ lone playoff meeting. . Including playoffs, Patriots have won five straight over Rams. . Either Belichick will become oldest coach to win Super Bowl at 66, or Sean McVay will become youngest coach to win it at 33.

___

IN THE BROADCAST BOOTH

Jim Nantz will call his fifth Super Bowl, which ties him with Joe Buck for fifth among play-by-play announcers to call the game (Pat Summerall holds the record with 11 for CBS and Fox). Tony Romo, who is in his second year with CBS, becomes the 23rd analyst to call the game. Gene Steratore will be the rules analyst after being the referee in last year’s Super Bowl. Reporters Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and special teams analyst Jay Feely will be on the sidelines for their second Super Bowl.

___

TV PRODUCTION NOTES

CBS will use 115 cameras, including multiple 8K cameras in the end zone and 16 with 4K capabilities. The cameras producer higher resolution images for critical plays such as turnovers or if a player remains inbounds. They could come in handy if there is another situation similar to the AFC championship game when the camera tried to zoom in during a replay to determine if New England’s Julian Edelman touched the ball during a punt return.

By comparison, CBS’ broadcast of the Super Bowl in 1972 had 15 cameras. There will be more than three times that amount (50-plus) in both end zones on Sunday.

___

PRE-GAME COVERAGE

CBS comes on the air at 11:30 a.m., with “That Other Pregame Show”, which usually airs on the CBS Sports Network. NFL Films’ “Road to the Super Bowl” follows at 12 p.m., and “Tony Goes to the Super Bowl” at 1 p.m.

“The Super Bowl Today” comes on at 2 p.m., leading into kickoff at 6:30 p.m. This will be the ninth Super Bowl pregame host assignment for James Brown and his fifth for CBS.

Segments include a look at Atlanta’s music scene, interviews with both quarterbacks and coaches, and an interview with President Donald Trump from CBS News.