Southern Indiana man allegedly battered 3-year-old, left him with bruises

MADISON, Ind. – A Madison man is facing charges after allegedly battering a 3-year-old boy in his care.

Indiana State Police say they served an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Christian Chase on Friday for the charges of battery and neglect of a dependent after a nine-month investigation.

Police began investigating the case in April 2018, when officers were notified that the child had been taken to King’s Daughter’s Hospital in Madison. The boy had reportedly been hurt while in the custody of Chase and doctors determined the injuries were not accidental in nature.

On multiple occasions in March and April of 2018, police say the boy returned from Chase’s home with injuries, including bruising to his face, head and back. Investigators determined Chase inflicted the injuries while the child was in his custody.

Officers served the warrant on Chase at the Jefferson County Jail, where police say he was already incarcerated on an unrelated charge.