Snow exits but leaves messy roads; above average weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

Snow is now exiting! The clipper system only lasted a few hours for us but left widespread problems on the roads. Crews are now out plowing but because this is such a powdery snow, it's difficult to completely plow and blowing snow will be an issue all morning. The good news is that the wind will quiet down this afternoon. Geist got five solid inches of snow but Rushville only picked up about two inches. The actual Indianapolis observation is still less than two inches. Jason Aycock sent us his snow observation from Nashville. He got less than three inches out his direction. The rest of Friday should be improving. Temperatures will be much warmer as we climb closer to freezing. Highs in Indy will only top off about 30. No concerns by Friday night; it'll just be seasonably cold. Above average temps both Saturday and Sunday so we'll see tons of melting. Localized flooding is a concern since we will have even more rain next week.