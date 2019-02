× Person killed in crash involving INDOT salt truck, passenger vehicle on EB I-70 near Monrovia

MONROVIA, Ind. – At least one person was killed in a crash involving an INDOT salt truck and a passenger vehicle on EB I-70 in Hendricks County.

One lane of the interstate is closed near Monrovia, and traffic is moving by slowly.

We will update this story as soon as more information is made available.