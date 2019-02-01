× Josh McDaniels talks about decision to stay in New England

ATLANTA, Ga. – A year after Josh McDaniels was expected to take the Colts’ head coaching job, he’s right back in the Super Bowl… still leading the Patriots’ offense.

The Colts announced McDaniels as their new head coach two days after Super Bowl LII last year, only to have him back out hours later and stay in New England as offensive coordinator.

“Those decisions are difficult,” McDaniels told CBS4’s Chris Widlic. “A lot goes into them. There’s a lot of guys there I’m very happy for their success. I think they have a great, great head coach. Chris is a tremendous general manager. They’ve accomplished a lot and I know they have a really bright future and we’re happy to be where we’re at too.”

The Colts hired Frank Reich five days after McDaniels decided to stay with the Patriots. Reich would lead the Colts to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs after a 1-5 start.

“When we compete against each other, I think all of us want to beat each other,” McDaniels said. “But I have some people there that I feel very fond of and always happy for those people’s success.”