Indianapolis native Alice Dye, 'First Lady' of golf architecture, dies at 91

Alice Dye, the amateur golfer and golf course designer from Indiana known as the “First Lady” of golf architecture in the U.S., died Friday in Florida at age 91.

Born in Indianapolis, Dye began playing golf at a young age, winning eleven Indianapolis Women’s City titles. She graduated from Shortridge High School, and in 1946 won the first of her nine Indiana Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championships.

She became the first woman president of the American Society of Golf Course Architects, and the first to serve as an independent director of Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA).

She won the 1968 North and South Women’s Amateur and was a member of the 1970 United States Curtis Cup team. Dye won the 1978 and 1979 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur as well as two Canadian Women’s Senior Championships.

She had been a member of the USGA Women’s Committee, the LPGA Advisory Council and a member of the Board of Directors of the Women’s Western Amateur who honored her with their Woman of Distinction Award. She and her husband also established a golf training program at Purdue University.

Dye was inducted into the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame in 1976 and in 2004 was voted the PGA’s First Lady of Golf Award. She collaborated on the book “From Birdies to Bunkers: Discover How Golf Can Bring Love, Humor and Success into Your Life” with Mark Shaw that was published in 2004 with a foreword by Nancy Lopez.

Some of the golf courses designed by Alice Dye included:

TPC at Sawgrass – Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Crooked Stick Golf Club – Indianapolis, Indiana

Whistling Straits – Kohler, Wisconsin

PGA West – Palm Springs (La Quinta), California

Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course) – Kiawah Island, South Carolina