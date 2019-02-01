× Indianapolis man arrested for animal cruelty after frozen dog tossed in dumpster

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police have made an arrest after a dog was found frozen to death and thrown away in a dumpster

An official with Indianapolis Animal Care Services said in a Facebook post Wednesday that the dog froze to death in a dog hours, and then the owner “picked up the dog and threw it away in a dumpster, as if its life meant nothing.”

IACS and an IMPD detective responded to the location to investigate. Detectives began canvassing the area and conducting interviews.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the dog belonged to Gordon Turentine (62). Turentine admitted the dog was his and was a female dog named “Remy.”

He went on to say that he had Remy for 10-years. Turentine allegedly found Remy frozen that morning and then placed her in the dumpster.

Detectives were able to develop probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant for Turentine on Thursday. This morning, East District IMPD officers and the investigating detective served the arrest warrant and took Turentine into custody without incident.

Turentine was charged with animal cruelty and was also issued citations for improper care and treatment and unlawful disposal of animal.

He was taken to Marion County Sheriff’s Office lock-up, processed, and released on his own recognizance.

IMPD says this tragic incident is another reminder of the vulnerability that face pets in the care of their owners. Pets rely on their owners to ensure they are properly cared for, safe, and loved. When temperatures are extreme, whether cold or hot, bring pets inside. If you are uncomfortable, so are they. Those who treat animals inhumanely will be held accountable.

If you see an animal left out in the cold, please call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622. If it’s at night, call 317-327-3811. If you are a pet owner who can’t afford to take care of your pet in this weather, there are resources available to help you. Please reach out to IACS and ask for assistance.