Elwood superintendent resigns after seeking medical treatment for student using son’s name

ELWOOD, Ind. – The superintendent of Elwood Community Schools resigned Friday, a little more than a week after it was revealed she sought medical treatment for a student using her son’s name.

Casey Smitherman made the announcement during a school board meeting, during which her arrest was to be discussed. She issued the following statement regarding her resignation:

I have dedicated my entire professional career to children and ensuring they have the best possible chance of success. My record of accomplishments clearly shows I have been successful in doing that. Unfortunately, my recent lapse in judgment has brought negative attention to the community and myself. I am very embarrassed for that, and I apologize to the board, the community and the teachers and students of Elwood Community Schools. I sincerely hope this single lapse in judgment does not tarnish all of the good work I’ve done for students over the span of my career. As most educators will attest, the board, community, teachers and students need to be in alignment for a school system to achieve its goals. I do not feel that alignment exists at this time nor could exist in the near future and therefore, effective 02/01/2019, I am resigning from my position as the Superintendent of Elwood Community Schools. I am confident the board will take the necessary steps to ensure the school system works through this period of change in the best possible way.

Smitherman has been charged with official misconduct, insurance fraud, insurance application fraud and identity deception.

According to court documents, a 15-year-old student didn’t come to school on Jan. 9 because he had a sore throat. Smitherman picked him up and took him to the med check in Elwood so a doctor could examine him. However, she signed the student in under her son’s name and also had a prescription for Amoxicillin filled at CVS under her son’s name.

The teen tore the name off the bottle’s label because he “knew it was wrong” and “to have a prescription in his possession with a different name is bad,” court documents said.

Police received a tip about the situation and followed up with the teen’s guardian on Jan. 16. A day later, Smitherman talked to Elwood police about the situation.

During her statement, she told police she realized the student wasn’t at school on Jan. 9 and was worried about him. In the past, she’s bought clothes for him and helped clean his house, according to court documents.

She said she didn’t contact the Department of Child Services because she feared the teen would be placed in foster care.

She admitted taking him to the med check and signing him in under her son’s name. She also said she’d taken him to CVS to get a prescription; she said she had the prescription filled under her son’s name. She dropped the boy off at home with the prescription and said she didn’t realized he’d torn the name off the bottle.

Medical records obtained by subpoena showed a prescription was filled under her son’s name on Jan. 9. The total claim was $233, according to court documents. Police contacted the Department of Child Services to advise them that “financial help may be needed” for the teen.